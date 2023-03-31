"A great American tragedy": Trump indictment will galvanize voters, political experts say

BOSTON - The American political system is shaken—that in its entire history—a former president has never been confronted with criminal charges, until now.

That's Donald Trump whose indictment relates to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in a hush money scheme.

"I think it's a great American tragedy," said Boston University Presidential Historian Tom Whalen. "We have a former president, former leader of the free world indicted for a crime."

The unprecedented indictment will galvanize voters on the right and left for different reasons according to political experts.

"He's going to be approaching the court like Joan of Arc approaching the stake to be burned. He is a drama queen shall we say, and it's all directed at the Republican base," said Whalen.

Trump supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor will be emboldened.

But it's a validation for critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top.

WBZ political analyst Jon Keller says the opposite reactions matter and indicate the division in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

"It's actually a sad moment in the life of our country," said Keller. "The divided reaction to it anger and rallying around Trump on the right, anger, and a feeling of, 'yes, no one is above the law' on the left, you get yet another grim view of the deep chasm that separates America."

The indictment comes as Trump faces other investigations, including the January 6th insurrection attack on the US Capitol, his handling of classified documents after leaving office and potential 2020 election interference.

Local lawmakers are encouraging Americans to be patient as the justice process unfolds.

"It's a day when every American should not overreact but let the system of justice that we trust for anybody in this country run its course," said Congressman Seth Moulton, D-MA 6th District.

"The president will have ample opportunity to prove his innocence, that's how a democracy works," said Congressman Stephen Lynch, D-MA 8th District.

Some experts say our political institutions will be questioned around the world, but others say it shows the system works and that accountability can happen.