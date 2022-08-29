Do you talk to your plants? Study shows you're not alone

BOSTON -- According to a survey of 1,250 people conducted by Trees.com, 48 percent report talking to their trees and/or plants.

Of those who do, a fifth do it every day. About two-thirds believe it helps the plants grow and helps their own mental health.

Nearly one in four says they have even kissed their plants.

For many people, house and garden plants became true companions during the lockdown and perhaps that love affair with greenery will continue.