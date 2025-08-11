Dirty soda? New shop in Clinton brings the trend to Massachusetts

With a little bit of ice, soda, syrup and cream, The Fountain in Clinton, Massachusetts is turning ordinary sodas into dirty sodas.

"I've always liked the idea of an old-school soda fountain, like having one in our town," said Lauren Nanof, the owner of the ice cream parlor and candy shop on High Street.

She's taking that old-school idea and mixing it with TikTok trendy to give customers a place to try the viral craze.

Dirty sodas originated in Utah, where the large Mormon population doesn't drink alcohol or caffeine for religious reasons. The idea caught Nanof's eye when the sodas went viral.

"I was scrolling through Instagram and saw like, 'Make a dirty soda at home,' and it was Dr. Pepper, coconut creamer and vanilla syrup, all things you can get from the store," said Nanof. "That's when I was like we gotta bring this here to Massachusetts."

If it's not for you, the shop has a whole menu with rotating concoctions.

'I usually get the cherry lime just because I love it," said Clinton resident Harold Ogilvie. "My daughter will switch it up between getting the dirty sodas, which we had never heard of until this came into town."

One of the most popular is called "The Founder."

"Dr. Pepper with vanilla syrup and coconut creamer, that's the first soda we ever tried, so then the name 'The Founder' just fit because it was like the reason we're like 'Oh my God these are so good, we need other people to try these," said Nanof.

The sweet treat is just one reason people keep coming back for more.

"It's the neighborhood shop, it's the people that work here, the people that own it," said Ogilvie. "It's just an amazing place and we're very lucky to have it in Clinton."