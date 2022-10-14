Diana Kipyokei could be stripped of 2021 Boston Marathon win after doping suspension

BOSTON - Diana Kipyokei is on the verge of being stripped of her 2021 win at the Boston Marathon.

The Athletics Integrity Unit in Monaco suspended the Kenyan marathoner Friday, saying she tested positive for a banned substance after winning the race on October 11, 2021, the first time the Boston Marathon had been held in the fall due to the pandemic.

The sample was collected the day she won. She's also accused of obstructing the investigation by providing "false information or documentation."

In a statement Friday, the Boston Athletic Association said Kipyokei "will be disqualified, pending the completion of relevant athlete appeals processes."

If that happens, 2017 Boston winner Edna Kiplagat of Kenya will be declared the 2021 women's champion. She finished second at 2:25:09, 24 seconds behind Kipyokei.

There has been no statement yet from Kipyokei.