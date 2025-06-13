Derrick White heading to Singapore to coach in Basketball Without Borders camp

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

Derrick White is going international this offseason. The Boston Celtics star is heading to Singapore to try his hand in coaching.

White will be one of the coaches during a four-day camp for the 15th edition of Baseball Without Borders (BWB) Asia, which will be held at the Singapore Basketball Centre next weekend. Sixty of the top youth basketball players in Asia will take part in the camp, and White is one of the three current NBA players who will participate.

In addition to White, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers and Doup Reath of the Portland Trail Blazers will coach in the camp. A handful of NBA assistant coaches -- including former Boston College star Jared Dudley, who is now on the Dallas Mavericks staff -- and WNBA legend Ticha Penicherio are also heading overseas to coach.

This marks the second straight summer White is going international. After he helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Championship in 2024, White played a hand in the 2024 U.S. Men's Olympic team winning gold in Paris. At least this time around, he won't be hitting the floor too much and can rest up for the upcoming season.

During the BWB camp, White and the other coaches will lead campers through a number of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, and 5-on-5 games. There will also be sessions that include lessons on life-skills and leadership development.

The camp will conclude on Sunday, June 22 with a ceremony to hand out awards for the camp's MVP, the Three-Point Champion, the Defensive MVP, and a Sportsmanship Award.

Basketball Without Borders

Basketball Without Borders was organized by the NBA in conjunction with FIBA and has hosted camps since 2001 in 53 cities across 33 counties. There have been over 4,600 participants in Basketball Without Borders camps over the years, and 132 of them have moved on to the NBA or WNBA. That list includes Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls and Josh Green of the Charlotte Hornets (both from Australia) and Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers (Japan).