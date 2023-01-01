Check out David Pastrnak's custom skates and stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.

David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.

Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well.

The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi.

"I've got a David Ortiz here, and hopefully he's not gonna be mad," Pastrnak said in a video shared by the Bruins. "[He can] bring me some luck. Hopefully I can score a couple of home runs into the net."

The stick also features a pasta emoji, of course.

Pastrnak's skates also keep the Fenway green/baseball stitching theme. A David Ortiz logo is also on the skates, as Pastrnak is clearly helping to get some positive mojo from the Red Sox legend.

Don't be surprised to see Pastrnak arrive to Fenway in style, either, as it appears as though a custom jacket has been made for him.

Pastrnak has made the most of his opportunities in outdoor games thus far in his career. In the 2019 Winter Classic against Chicago at Notre Dame Stadium, he scored a goal and added an assist in a Bruins win. In Lake Tahoe in 2021, he tallied a hat trick in a Bruins victory over the Flyers.