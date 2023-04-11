David Krejci will miss final two games of regular season, Bruins optimistic he'll play when playoffs begin

BOSTON -- The Bruins have two more games to break another NHL record before the end of the regular season. Center David Krejci will not play in either contest, head coach Jim Montgomery announced Tuesday.

Krejci, who has not played since April 1 because of a lower body injury, will sit out Tuesday's home tilt against the Capitals and Thursday's regular season finale in Montreal against the Canadiens.

But Montgomery sounded optimistic that Krejci would be ready to go when the puck drops on the postseason.

"Today was his best day, so that has us optimistic about where he's going to be Game 1," said Montgomery.

Krejci, who returned to Boston this season after playing last season in the Czech Republic, played in 70 games during the regular season. The 36-year-old scored 16 goals and dished our 40 assists for the Bruins, who will head into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the East.

Boston still has something to play for over the final two games, with a chance to set a new record for the most points in the regular season. With 131 points, the Bruins currently trail the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens by one point for the all-time record.