Teammates reflect on David Krejci's incredible career with Boston Bruins

BOSTON -- Bruins players have gotten pretty good at wishing fond farewells to franchise icons. This summer, they've had to say goodbye to both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the latter of whom announced their retirement from the NHL on Monday.

Both played their entire NHL careers in Boston, leaving quite the mark on the Boston Bruins franchise. While Bergeron is seen as an all-time Bruin, Krejci is right up there too, among the best in not just Bruins history but in NHL history when it comes to his postseason resume. He twice led the NHL in postseason points and is third all-time in Bruins history with 128 points in the playoffs, earning the nickname "Playoff Krech" from teammates.

Shortly after Krejci announced his retirement on Monday, the Bruins released a video of his former teammates reflecting on his career and wishing him well in his future. It included a message from Bergeron, who announced his own retirement just a few weeks ago.

"I know it's not the end of our friendship, I know it's going to be forever. I'll just remember you as an amazing player that plays the right way, that cares for his team and his team only, that doesn't care about stats and whatnot, and is always there for the big moments," said Bergeron. "Thanks for that. I love you, buddy."

"To play alongside of you for the last 13, 14 years, everything that I got to see, how incredible of a player you were, it was truly a treat to watch you each and every night," added B's forward Brad Marchand.

Fellow Czech Republic native David Pastrnak idolized Krejci, and loved every second that he shared the ice with the veteran centerman.

"Best teammate that I ever had, and I can't thank you enough," said Pastrnak. "But again, congratulations and good luck in your next chapter of your life."

While Krejci made playing hockey a lot easier on everyone on the ice, his impact in the dressing room was immeasurable as well.

"Coming into the league, showing me the ropes, especially my first game, I appreciate so much," said forward Jake DeBrusk. "You did so much during your career and it was an honor to be a art of it and an honor to play with you. All the laughs we shared and the time at the card table, those are the things I'm going to miss."

"Gonna miss you so much around the locker room and sharing laughs with you," added blue liner Matt Grzelcyk. "You're an unbelievable teammate and I wish you the best."