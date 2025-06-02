David Andrews fought back tears as he announced his retirement from Patriots, NFL

After a decade of snapping the football for the New England Patriots and two Super Bowl championships, David Andrews has retired from the NFL. The longtime Patriots center and team captain fought back tears as he made his retirement official during a special ceremony Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Andrews, who will turn 33 next month, played his entire career with the Patriots after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Be put together an incredible storybook NFL career, as he took over as the New England's starting center as a rookie and became a key piece of the Patriots offensive line on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Andrews battled injuries over the last few years and a shoulder injury he suffered last October is ultimately what ended his career. He was released by the Patriots in March, and while Andrews wanted to keep playing in 2025, he didn't want to suit up and snap the ball for any other team.

"I obviously still wanted to play, but I didn't want to go do it for another organization. That wasn't what I had in mind for the end of my career," Andrews said Monday. "I wanted to finish it here, and I did.

Andrews broke down immediately upon taking the podium Monday, as he expressed his gratitude for the New England Patriots and all of those who had a hand in his career.

"When I knew this day was coming, I was thinking about what I wanted to say. As you can see, there are a lot of emotions. The one [word] that kept sticking out to me is 'gratitude.'" said Andrews. "When I look back at the 26 years of playing this game, that is really all I could think about. Especially playing offensive line since I was six years old, you learn it's not about you, but it's about the team.

"For my whole career, I was surrounded by the best team anyone could ask for," Andrews added. "I wouldn't change one thing about my 26 years playing this game, but it's time to say goodbye."

David Andrews' retirement ceremony

Monday's ceremony started with a video montage of Andrews' biggest moments in New England, which included a lot of him throwing blocks and firing up his teammates. There were also a few shots of a shirtless Andrews celebrating on a duck boat.

The video also included clips of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia singing the praises of Andrews. Brady was also part of a bigger montage featuring Andrews' former teammates.

"Loved every minute for you and loved being your quarterback," Brady said to Andrews. "I'm with you every step of the way. You deserve this day and congratulations."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft delivered the opening remarks on Monday, and said Andrews was a "person of great character, compassion, and spirituality."

"He's given us 10 remarkable years and helped define what it means to truly be a Patriot," Kraft said of Andrews. "While today marks the end of your playing career, your legacy will endure for the fans who cheered you on and for all of us who were lucky to witness your journey."

In his remarks, Andrews said it was an honor to represent the Kraft family and the Patriots' brand on and off the football field.

"It was more of an honor to get to know you and your family, and getting to work for what I believe is the best organization in pro sports," said Andrews. "It was special because you guys are not only committed to excellence on the field but in the community off it."

David Andrews thanks Bill Belichick, Patriots teammates

High up on Andrews' "thank you" list on Monday was former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who gave him his chance as an UDFA out of Georgia.

"Coach Belichick, thank you for giving me the opportunity I wanted in this league. I learned more about this game from you than anyone else who has ever taught me," said Andrews, who thanked all the coaches and staff members in New England. "You always demanded our best and challenged us each and every week. The details are important and mattered, and that's something I'll carry the rest of my life."

Andrews also thanked everyone he shared the field with, from his days in Little League to his NFL career. He said he not only grew a lot as a football player in New England, but as also as a person.

"I've been blessed to know and compete with some of the best people and best athletes throughout my career. I was so fortunate in 2015 to come into an amazing locker room. I learned what it means to be a professional on and off the field. I learned what it takes to be a husband and a dad. I hope every one of you know that when I stepped on the field, I gave it everything I had," said Andrews.

He also made sure to thank New England fans for their support over the last decade, whether it came from the stands or out and about in the neighborhood.

"To all the fans and the community of New England, it was such a joy to grow and love this place and the people here. No matter the rain, snow, or cold, y'all were there each and every Sunday. It's such a special place and I'm proud to call New England home," he said.

David Andrews breaks down thanking his family

Andrews fought back tears for most of his retirement speech, but the waterworks really turned on when he started talking about his young family.

"To my most important teammate, my amazing wife MacKenzie, when we started to date 12 years ago, I don't think any one of us could imagine this is where we'd end up. You've loved and cared for me in more ways than I can imagine. You gave up your life and your dreams to join me on this crazy ride, even if I got benched a couple of weeks after you got here," started Andrews.

"Through the ups and downs and hospital stays, you've always been by my side. You've always been looking out for my best interest, even when I was too stubborn to do so. You've sacrificed so much and, a lot of the time, other people got the best of me and you got the worst. You understood football came first for me, even when it probably shouldn't have. I love you and there's no one else I'd want to share this journey with," he continued.

"To my boys, Ford and Worth, I know you probably won't remember this, but maybe some day you'll look back on it. Whatever you decide to do, don't let anyone ever tell you that you can't do something," said Andrews. "You will fail and you will fall down, but what matters is how you get up and respond. There will be highs and lows, but if you work hard and stay true to yourself and believe in yourself, you will accomplish anything.

"Nothing has brought me as much joy as being your dad," Andrews added.

What's next for David Andrews?

Andrews isn't sure what his next chapter will entail, but he's going to take some time to decide what he'll do next. He said he isn't ready to jump into coaching just yet, and wants to spend as much time with his family after years of missing out.

"I got these two young boys and being around them, carpooling them around and doing what needs to be done is my main focus now," he said.

Andrews did find another way to burn that competitive fire, though it doesn't sound like he's enjoying his new game as much as football.

"I picked up golf and found a new way to torture myself," Andrews joked. "Maybe I'll play on the Senior Tour, I donno."

David Andrews' career with the New England Patriots

Andrews was the ultimate underdog story; an undrafted center who rose to become a key cog in New England's second dynastic run. He wasn't the most physically gifted player, but he always put in the work to put himself -- and his team -- in the best position to succeed.

After arriving as an undrafted free-agent out of Georgia in 2015, Andrews was a staple along the New England offensive line for a decade. He started 11 games as a rookie after starting center Bryan Stork landed on IR, and took full control as the team's starter the following season. Andrews started all 16 games in 2016, and got his first Super Bowl ring when the Patriots mounted their historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He won a second Super Bowl title a few years later in 2018 when the Patriots beat the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Andrews spent the bulk of his career snapping the ball to Brady, but also worked with quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton, Mac Jones, and Drake Maye. While he was never a Pro Bowler, Andrews was one of the best and more steady centers in the NFL from 2017-2022. Overall, he started 121 of the 124 games he played in during his career. He also played in a dozen playoff games, including three Super Bowls with New England.

As steady as he was on the field, Andrews was also an incredible leader in the locker room. He was voted a team captain in 2017, the first of eight times Andrews would hold that title throughout his career. He was always praised for going above and beyond with his tireless work in the community, and received the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2020.

But injuries began to take their toll on Andrews, starting in 2019 when he missed the entire season due to blood clots. He returned in 2020 but missed four games that season. Injuries limited him to 14 games in 2022, and Andrews played just four games in 2024 before a rotator cuff injury ended his year.

Andrews had to undergo surgery for that injury, which is ultimately what ended his career. The Patriots released him in March, and at the time, Andrews wasn't ready to hang up his cleats.

But on Monday, David Andrews officially called it a career. While he isn't sure what will come next, he should be receiving a red jacket and a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro sometime in the near future.