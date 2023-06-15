Danilo Gallinari reportedly exercises player option with Celtics

BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari didn't get a chance to play for the Boston Celtics last season. He's hoping to get his shot in 2023.

After missing all of last season with a torn ACL, Gallinari has reportedly exercised his player option with Boston for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Gallinari suffered the injury while playing for Italy in the FIBA qualifying game last August, a few weeks after he had signed a two-year, $13.3 million (the second season was his player option) with Boston in the offseason.

Gallinari, who will turn 35 in August, last played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22. He averaged 11.7 points per game, hitting 38 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. For his career, he has averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over 13 seasons in the NBA.

Galliari, who was raised as a Celtics fan in Italy, could end up playing a pretty big role for Boston next season, especially if Grant Williams departs in restricted free agency. But Brad Stevens could also use the forward as a trade chip to match salaries in a deal this offseason, so there is still no guarantee that Gallinari will make his long-awaited Boston debut next October.