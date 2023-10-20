Watch CBS News
UMass-Dartmouth student Danasia Sampson charged in campus death of freshman Frank Petillo Jr.

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

DARTMOUTH - A UMass-Dartmouth student has been formally charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of another student on campus earlier this year.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 22-year-old Danasia Sampson was driving the car that hit and killed 19-year-old Frank Petillo Jr. on Ring Road back on April 7. Petillo was a freshman from New Jersey studying bioengineering.

Frank Petillo Jr.
Frank Petillo Jr. CBS Boston

The D.A. said Sampson stayed at the scene after the crash.

Massachusetts State Police finished their investigation last month and filed a criminal citation against Sampson, but did not name her at the time. A hearing was held Thursday and a clerk magistrate there was probable cause to formally charge her.

Sampson will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court November 7.

