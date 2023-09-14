Watch CBS News
Driver cited in crash on UMass-Dartmouth campus that killed student Frank Petillo Jr.

DARTMOUTH – The Bristol County District Attorney announced the driver has been cited after they allegedly hit and killed a UMass-Dartmouth freshman in April.

The driver is facing a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

In April, 19-year-old Frank Petillo was walking near his dorm on campus when he was hit by a car.

Petillo's death prompted safety changes on campus, including speed bumps and plans for a new pedestrian walkway.

