UMass Dartmouth to implement new pedestrian safety measures after student killed in crash

DARTMOUTH — After a student was killed in a crash at UMass Dartmouth last week, the university announced changes to improve pedestrian safety on campus.

Frank Petillo Jr., a 19-year-old freshman, was struck and killed by another student on Ring Road last Friday. 

In response to numerous calls for improvements to pedestrian safety, the university met over the weekend to discuss changes to make the road safer.

Chancellor Mark Fuller announced several short-term fixes that will be implemented immediately. 

The changes include installing portable speed bumps to slow traffic on Ring Road, installing temporary, portable signs to remind drivers of speed limits until permanent ones can be put up, and stationing additional patrol cars at key points along the road to monitor traffic and issue speeding tickets. 

UMass also said it plans to build a new pedestrian walkway to connect the school to a nearby apartment complex. 

Students say these changes are long overdue. 

"The speed limit is supposed to be 25," student Kyrillos Kedees said. "We really don't want that to happen again."

The university will be holding safety forums on campus all week long to get input from students, faculty, and staff about what else can be done to improve campus and pedestrian safety. 

