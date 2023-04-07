UMass Dartmouth student Frankie Petillo Jr. hit, killed by car on campus

UMass Dartmouth student hit and killed by vehicle on campus

DARTMOUTH - A freshman at UMass Dartmouth was struck and killed by a car on campus Thursday.

The Bristol District Attorney's office said 19-year-old Frankie Petillo, Jr. was hit on Ring Road around 5:30 p.m. He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital where he died.

The D.A. said a student was driving the car and stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

Petillo was a bioengineering student at UMass Dartmouth.

The school is offering extra hours at their counseling center for students. A vigil will be held in his memory on Monday evening, April 10, on campus in front of the library.