Daily exercise could offset risk of death associated with prolonged sitting

Daily exercise could offset risk of death associated with prolonged sitting

Daily exercise could offset risk of death associated with prolonged sitting

BOSTON - A new analysis finds that regular daily exercise may offset the increased risk of death associated with prolonged sitting.

American adults spend about nine-and-a-half hours a day sitting, usually at work. In this new analysis, Norwegian researchers reviewed data from four prior studies involving nearly 12,000 participants aged 50 and older. They found that those who sat for 12 or more hours a day had a 38 percent higher risk of death compared to those sitting for only eight hours a day.

However, if the subjects engaged in moderate to vigorous activity for just 10 minutes a day, their higher risk of death dropped by 35-percent. And exercising a mere 22 minutes a day essentially erased the higher risk of death associated with excessive sitting.