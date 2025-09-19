Police dog rewarded with Happy Meal for finding missing Massachusetts man: "Can't hide his smile"

It Happens Here: Golden Opportunities for Independence training service dogs, changing lives

A police dog in Massachusetts is looking very proud of himself, and rightfully so. Wrentham authorities say "Cruiser" the community resource dog helped to find a missing 78-year-old dementia patient on Thursday.

"Cruiser can't hide his smile today," Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a Facebook post.

McGrath explained that the town of Avon needed help looking for the missing man who wandered away from home.

"Though many were searching for the gentleman, Cruiser cruised right to his location, tracking and locating him in the woods behind a school!" he said.

For that good detective work, Cruiser's handler Sgt. Dan Morris got him a special treat.

What a great day. Got to play my favorite game of find the missing person. I won today when I located a 78 year old man suffering from dementia. No one worry, Sgt Morris got me my hamburger reward. Posted by Cruiser - Wrentham's Community Resource Dog on Thursday, September 18, 2025

"He's happy he did his job and happier still that Sgt. Morris rewarded him with a trip to McDonalds for a happy meal celebration dinner!" McGrath said. "Just look at that big, shameless smile!"

Cruiser joined the Wrentham Police Department in 2020 when he was just a puppy thanks to a grant from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and was named by students at Wrentham Elementary school. He was trained by Walpole's Golden Opportunities for Independence, which breeds, raises and trains English-type Golden Retrievers to become service dogs.

Cruiser has his own Facebook page, where police showcase him meeting the public at community events and enjoying hamburgers. He also got a burger reward in March after locating two runaway children in the woods, police said, and found a missing elderly woman in Foxboro last summer.