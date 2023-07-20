It Happens Here: Walpole's Golden Opportunities for Independence training service dogs and changing lives

WALPOLE - A non-profit in Walpole is training service dogs to help people in our local communities.

Golden Opportunities for Independence (GOFI) breeds, raises and trains English-type Golden Retrievers to become service dogs.

"I was diagnosed with PTSD and social anxiety, so it's hard for me to be in crowds," Kevin Cummings told WBZ TV.

One year ago, Cummings' life was changed for the better thanks to the organization, who next year will celebrate their tenth anniversary.

"I can go grocery shopping, I can go into theatres, I can go to sporting events and not worry about having an anxiety attack," Cummings explained.

With the help of his buddy Maverick, his anxiety has become more manageable.

"He'll paw at my leg if I'm standing up or if I'm sitting down, he might put his paw on my foot under the table," Cummings said.

Cummings and Maverick just celebrated their one year anniversary together. Now Golden Opportunities for Independence is training a new litter of puppies.

"It was a no-brainer, if we can get dogs to help someone else, that's easy for me," said founder Pauline Hoegler. "The part I love about our program is we're able to pair a puppy into a home with someone who's in need of help."

Whether it's turning on the lights, picking up a dropped phone or staying still in emergency situations, the dogs at Hoegler's facility are trained to do it all.

"My niece who actually lives next door is in a chair and I learned from her how much assistance a dog could be," Hoegler continued.

She's been breeding and training English-type Goldens for 30 years. Since opening GOFI, her dogs have gone on to assist people with a range of disabilities and have been placed in more than 30 police departments across the state.

"I'll get a police chief to call and say, Pauline, you have no idea what this dog has done for our community, for our police department, for our officers."

One puppy, Milkshake, has more than 500 followers on Instagram already and is in training for Charlton Police. Another, Maggie, will respond to 911 mental health calls in Taunton. Sally, who is also training with her siblings, is off to Norwood where she'll be a police therapy dog.

The newest Boston Marathon cheerleader is also a brother to these puppies at Golden Opportunities. Jimmy, who was part of the litter, was a gift from the non-profit to the family of Spencer the Golden Retriever, after his niece Penny passed away.

"I just know that feeling of losing the love of your life," said Hoegler. "Jimmy is touring the world."

Needless to say, Hoegler is proud of her pups.

"He's siblings with these guys and that was a star-studded litter I have to say, they're all going to big places, doing big things."

Big things that all start at GOFI.

Hoegler added, "It brings families together, it brings communities together, it's amazing."

Anyone diagnosed with a disability that may require a service dog can reach out to GOFI. A certain number of puppies within a litter will be service animals and the rest will be available to go to good homes.

If you're looking to support the non-profit there will be a fundraiser in September in Plainville. For more information, click here.