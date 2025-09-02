Watch CBS News
McDonald's revives Extra Value Meals as it tries to woo budget-conscious diners

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
McDonald's is moving to make its cheap eats even cheaper as the world's largest fast-food chain tries lure back budget-conscious customers. 

The company announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back "Extra Value Meals" starting Sept. 8, including a limited $5 sausage and egg McMuffin meal and an $8 Big Mac meal. 

Other items on the Extra Value Menu include:

  • Sausage Egg and Cheese McGriddles
  • Egg McMuffin
  • Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
  • 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
  • Any variety Quarter Pounder burger 
  • Any variety McCrispy Sandwich 

McDonald's focus on value comes as some customers, worn down by years of elevated inflation, have pulled back on their spending for food outside the home and amid heightened economy uncertainty. 

On a company earnings call in May, CEO Chris Kempczinski said traffic among low-income customers was down "nearly double digits." McDonald's has also seen sluggish breakfast sales, which Kempczinski has attributed to the financial pressures facing low-income consumers.

In January, McDonald's introduced the McValue menu, which includes the $5 meal deal, along with a "buy one, add one for $1" deal. Earlier this summer, the company also said it would bring back the Snack Wrap, a white-flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded lettuce and cheese. The item, now available for $2.99, returned to the McDonald's menu in July after a nine-year hiatus.

