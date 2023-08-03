Cradles to Crayons 'Backpack-a-Thon' brings school supplies to 45,000 kids in need

Volunteers stuff backpacks with school supplies for Mass. children in need

Volunteers stuff backpacks with school supplies for Mass. children in need

BOSTON - Volunteers gathered at Boston University's Agganis Arena Thursday morning to stuff thousands of backpacks for Massachusetts children in need.

The "Backpack-a-Thon" was organized by local non-profit Cradles to Crayons as part of their "Ready for Learning" initiative.

"It's the opportunity to give back to needy kids and knowing that we're helping the local community is what's most important," said Denis Collet, a volunteer from Harvard Business School.

This was the first time since the pandemic that all of the volunteers were able to work together at one location. The backpacks will go to more than 45,000 children across the Commonwealth who are living in low-income situations or experiencing homelessness.

800+ volunteers packing Agganis Arena at BU for a backpack-a-thon.



"We've got notebooks, we've got pens, we've got rulers, we've got erasers, we've got a calculator, we've got folders, all the things that are on the school supply lists," said Lynn Margherio, the founder of Cradles to Crayons. She said the need has never been greater for school supplies to help children feel ready to learn.

"We've seen the need increase because of inflation," said Margherio. "We estimate one out of three children in the Commonwealth are clothing insecure. One out of two here in Boston."

"We hear from school leaders that getting supplies is such a concern for families that it lifts a heavy burden from them," said Del Stanislaus of Boston Public Schools.

The backpacks will be brought to Department of Children and Families sites, as well as 18 school districts in Massachusetts. About 30,000 of them will be distributed as soon as Friday to get them to children before the school year begins.