Could your biological clock influence headaches?

BOSTON - Scientists at the University of Texas reviewed previous studies on cluster headaches and migraines and found that cluster headaches tend to peak late at night or early in the morning and occur more frequently in the spring and fall.

For half of migraine sufferers, while the attacks occurred throughout the day, from morning to evening, there tended to be a lull in the middle of the night.

These findings suggest that taking medications during a certain time of the day or taking medications that alter circadian rhythms could help some patients.