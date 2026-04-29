Congestion pricing, tolls and parking fees for Boston to be studied under climate plan

One aspect of Boston's climate action plan that Mayor Michelle Wu released earlier this week is starting to get some pushback.

Inside the 217-page "roadmap" to carbon neutrality by 2050 is a directive to explore the controversial topic of congestion pricing, which could mean charging drivers to access downtown Boston streets.

"The City will study financial tools like parking fees, tolls, and congestion charges to discourage private vehicle trips, reduce congestion, and lower emissions," the plan states.

City Councilor Ed Flynn raised concerns about the financial impact of congestion pricing in a social media post Wednesday

"Before Boston explores congestion pricing (adding another tax), we must address our increased spending," Flynn wrote. "During these challenging times, it's critical for a city to be fiscally responsible, fiscally disciplined, accountable and transparent."

Republican candidate for governor Brian Shortsleeve slammed the proposal as one that will hit working people the hardest.

"Congestion pricing is just another way to squeeze more money out of taxpayers," Shortsleeve posted to X.

Congestion pricing was previously discussed by the Boston City Council in 2024. Supporters say it can help reduce traffic, improve air quality and encourage public transportation use.

New York City has had congestion pricing since January 2025. The $9 toll to enter much of Manhattan during the day has faced legal challenges from the Trump administration.

Wu says that her plan will create thousands of jobs and protect Boston from rising sea levels and extreme weather. It calls for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, planting more trees in the city and making buildings more energy efficient.

"The 2030 Climate Action Plan outlines Boston's determination to deliver on our brightest future through citywide action," Wu said in a statement. "This year's update represents a clear transition from vision to implementation, and from a focus on city government goals to citywide coordinated action."