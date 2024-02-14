Could Boston be the next city to propose "congestion" fee for drivers?

BOSTON - Could Boston be the next city to propose a flat fee for drivers to enter downtown during business hours?

The idea was proposed for discussion by Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson in the council's Wednesday meeting. It could "help alleviate traffic congestion, and improve air quality in urban areas," while also encouraging the use of public transit, she said.

Before you get too invested - there is no firm proposal on the books yet.

The idea comes from cities like New York, which is slated to launch its congestion fees starting in mid-June of this year. In New York City, any car entering the Central Business District below Central Park will have to pay a flat rate toll of $15.

"People should be able to take the train and be able to walk to their jobs and never need a vehicle again because this is New York," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who supports the fee.

But this is Boston - where many people opt to drive because public transit has been historically unreliable. "There aren't enough train stations and parking at train stations," one commuter told WBZ.

There is no firm proposal yet on where drivers could face a toll or even what the price would be, but the idea alone had drivers honking their horns. "I would never pay that," said one driver as she waited at a red light before getting onto Storrow Drive. "Like we don't pay enough in Boston?" added another.

Again, the proposal is very early on - city councilors next will have a discussion about the idea to determine whether a firm proposal will go on the books.