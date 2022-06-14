Watch CBS News
Concord NH dog missing for 10 days rescued from pipe

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CONCORD, N.H. – Firefighters rescued a dog from a drain pipe after she was missing for more than a week from her owner in New Hampshire.

Zoey, a St. Bernard mix, was missing for 10 days in Concord.

zoey-pic-1.jpg
Zoey, a New Hampshire dog, was rescued after she was missing for 10 days. Granite State Dog Rescue

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, an employee from Aranosian oil heard a dog barking. They found Zoey had fallen into a 6-foot hole and was stuck about 25 feet into a pipe.

Firefighters used specialized equipment and rescued her.

concord-dog-3.jpg
Firefighters work to rescue a dog stuck in a pipe. Concord Fire Department

Zoey has since been reunited with her family. 

First published on June 14, 2022 / 4:23 PM

