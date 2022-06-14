Concord NH dog missing for 10 days rescued from pipe
CONCORD, N.H. – Firefighters rescued a dog from a drain pipe after she was missing for more than a week from her owner in New Hampshire.
Zoey, a St. Bernard mix, was missing for 10 days in Concord.
Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, an employee from Aranosian oil heard a dog barking. They found Zoey had fallen into a 6-foot hole and was stuck about 25 feet into a pipe.
Firefighters used specialized equipment and rescued her.
Zoey has since been reunited with her family.
