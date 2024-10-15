Rare comet and supermoon should be visible in Massachusetts this week. Here's how to see them

How to look for the C/2023 A3 comet in Massachusetts

How to look for the C/2023 A3 comet in Massachusetts

How to look for the C/2023 A3 comet in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Comet Atlas has been flirting with Massachusetts. It began very low in the eastern horizon a few weeks ago and now it has reappeared in the west in the evenings.

However, until now, there really hasn't been an ideal night for viewing here in the Northeast. Astronomically speaking, the last few nights would have been good, but clouds ruined the show.

How to see Comet Atlas

Well, your time may have come! The next few nights will likely be our best opportunity to view Comet Atlas before it fades out of view.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) above the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

About 45 minutes after sunset Tuesday (which now occurs at 6:01 p.m.), you will need a clear view of the western horizon. I would suggest finding Venus first, the brightest and most identifiable object in that direction.

Look to the upper right, about two fists (extend your arm and place two fists together) and you should be able to see the comet and its extended tail.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

There will be some clouds Tuesday afternoon, some of which may linger through sunset. Therefore, we cannot promise that everyone in southern New England will have a clear view. If you miss out, you will get several more chances this week.

Each night, the comet will be a bit higher in the west after sunset. The tradeoff, with each passing night, it will also be fading in brightness as it moves farther and farther away from Earth.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

It should be fairly easy to see with the naked eye over the next few nights but later this week and by this weekend, you may want to grab a pair of binoculars.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Brightest supermoon of 2024

The upcoming Hunter's supermoon will add another level of intrigue. Unfortunately, it will be rising very close to sunset later this week.

This will brighten the night sky significantly and make the comet a bit harder to spot.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

On the other hand, this will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2024, so you get a two-for-one Thursday night!

This is called a perigean full moon, when it is at its closest to Earth in its orbit, just a little over 222,000 miles away. It will appear 30% brighter and 15% bigger than a typical full moon.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Supermoon high tides

One more thing to consider, the supermoon will also cause our tides to be at their highest of 2024. Thankfully, we do not have any storms coming later this week to exacerbate the situation, but we will likely still see some minor coastal flooding starting on Thursday and continuing for a few days.

WBZ-TV. CBS Boston

As always, we would love to see and share your pictures! You can send them to weather@wbztv.com. Good luck and happy viewing!