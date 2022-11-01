Colts trade running back Nyheim Hynes to Bills ahead of Week 9 matchup with Patriots

BOSTON -- The Patriots won't have to face running back Nyheim Hynes on Sunday. But they will have to face him twice later in the season.

The running back was traded by the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline, sent to the Buffalo Bills for running back Zack Moss and a conditional draft pick. The Colts will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

While the New England defense can table their planning for Hynes, who had just 18 carries and one rushing touchdown for Indy this season, they'll want to keep those notes close by. The Patriots still have two meetings with the Bills this season: at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1 and in Buffalo to close the regular season in Week 18.

Hines, 25, spent five seasons in Indianapolis, and was decent dual threat back for the Colts. Though he's averaged just 241 rushing yards per season over his career, he's caught an average of 47 receptions, with a career-best 63 catches in 2020. He should be a welcome addition to a Bills offense led by Josh Allen.

Last season, Hynes had no rushing attempts and just one reception for eight yards in Indianapolis' Week 15 win over the Patriots.

As for Moss, he has even fewer carries than Hynes this season with 17 for 91 yards. The third-year back also has seven receptions for 27 yards on the year.

The 4-4 Patriots did not make any trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline.