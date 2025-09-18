More than $1 million in cocaine seized at Fed-Ex facility in Massachusetts

More than $1 million in cocaine was confiscated by police in Wilmington, Massachusetts earlier this week.

The cocaine was seized at a Fed-Ex facility. Police said more than 15 kilograms of the drug was confiscated.

"We are committed to disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics into our community," said Wilmington Police Chief Brian Pupa in a statement. "This seizure represents a significant blow to those trafficking dangerous drugs in and around our community."

No arrests have been made and it's unclear if police are looking for anyone specific. Police have also not released additional details due to the "sensitive nature" of the case.

Police said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information on the drugs to call them at 978-658-5071.

Wilmington is located in Middlesex County, about 18 miles north of Boston.

Two years ago, two people were arrested after United States Postal Inspectors seized a package of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to the ringleader of a suspected drug organization in Quincy. A kilogram of cocaine was also allegedly found at the second suspect's home in Worcester.

That same year, 13 were arrested in another drug bust in Framingham where a massive amount of drugs were seized, including two kilograms of cocaine.