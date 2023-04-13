13 arrested in massive bust after 2-year investigation in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM - Framingham Police helped shut down a massive drug operation that saw more than a kilo of drugs coming into the state each day.

The two-year investigation began in Framingham, but spanned multiple states and required the aid of 20 law enforcement agencies.

"The officers identified the sources of those drugs coming from Worcester and Essex County with the supplies originating in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area," explained Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The bust is vast. Police seized approximately six kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 pounds of amphetamine, and 15,000 pressed pills of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Two of the fentanyl kilos were cut with xylazine, which is a tranquilizer.

"If you overdose, Narcan does not work, " explained Framingham Police Detective Sgt. Scott Brown.

"It's completely not effective. It's only an opioid reversal. Xylazine is a tranquilizer, not an opioid," detailed Ryan.

Thirteen people were arrested in connection to the drug ring. Their names and charges are listed below. Investigators said 34-year-old Sandy Marte-Carabello was the center of the operation and worked out of Woburn.

Sandy Marte-Caraballo, 34, of Woburn – Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws.

Osny De La Cruz, 25, of Lawrence – Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws, Trafficking in Fentanyl over 10 grams, Trafficking in Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking in Class B amphetamines over 200 grams, and Trafficking in Class B methamphetamines over 200 grams.

Santos Martes, 31, of Peabody – Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws and Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

Bryan Mendez, 28, of Worcester – Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws and Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

Angel Battiata, 27 – Trafficking of a Class B Controlled Substance.

Roberto Castro, 34, of Worcester – Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws

Joshua Fontaine, 30, of Worcester – Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws, Trafficking in Cocaine over 36 grams, Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 36 grams.

Charles Johnston, 62, of Ashland, and Crystal Trauterman, 40, of Ashland – Possession with intent to distribute Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine) and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws.

Maia Masso, 28, of Framingham – Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws and Trafficking in Cocaine over 36 grams.

Cameron Trudell, 32, of Northbridge – Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws.

Efrain Urena, 32, of Lawrence - Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws and Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

Ana Caraballo, 56, of Worcester - Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws and Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

In addition to the drugs, investigators found a firearm and seized 13 high-priced vehicles. They estimated the value of the cars to be between $800,000 and $1 million.

"A single member boasted, in what we believe to be a truthful boast, that he was making approximately $2 million dollars a year," said Ryan, "Those high-end cars cost a lot of money. Every indication, you can see the amount of cash, we are talking over $200,000 in jewelry, no one is hiding the profits."

"This investigation obviously turned into multiple states, and it's through cooperation that you have this before you today," added Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker, "Everybody has someone in their lives who has been effected by the opioid epidemic. You see the impact of this."