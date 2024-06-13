Watch CBS News
Climate change comes with adverse health effects, scientists say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Scientists continue to sound the alarm when it comes to the adverse health effects of climate change and new studies find that the human heart does not fare well in extreme heat.

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center reviewed nearly 500 previous studies examining extreme temperatures, ground-level ozone, wildfire smoke, and extreme weather events such as hurricanes in dozens of countries. They found that exposure to extreme temperature was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death, and was even worse when combined with higher levels of ground-level ozone.

Extreme events also posed a risk that lasted months after the initial incident. Not surprisingly, older adults, racial and ethnic minorities, and lower-income communities were disproportionately affected.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 6:27 PM EDT

