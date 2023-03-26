15-year-old Christopher DiPrima of Boston dies in skiing accident on Pats Peak in New Hampshire

HENNIKER, N.H. - A 15-year-old boy from Boston died in a skiing accident at the Pats Peak ski area in Henniker, New Hampshire over the weekend.

According to general manager Kris Blomback, it happened around 6:35 p.m. Saturday on the Duster ski trail.

The ski patrol took the teen to the base area where an ambulance was waiting for him. He was rushed to Concord Hospital where he died.

His name was not released, but Excel Academy charter school in East Boston identified him Sunday as one of their students, Christopher DiPrima.

"Excel Academy grieves the loss of our student, Christopher DiPrima, who died in a skiing accident this weekend. Christopher was a 10th grader at XLHS and graduated from XLGW in 2021. Christopher was a kind and caring person who brought joy to everyone he met. He will be truly missed," the school said in a statement on Facebook. "Counselors will be available for students who need them at all Excel campuses."

"Our sympathies go out to his family at during this difficult time. The staff of Pats Peak is saddened by the incident last night and the investigation is ongoing." Blomback said in a statement Sunday.

Pats Peak has suspended daily operations for now, the ski area said on its Facebook page.