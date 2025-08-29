Latest news on Christian Gonzalez's "tricky" injury doesn't sound promising for Week 1

The New England Patriots are just over a week away from kicking off the 2025 NFL season. It remains unknown if star cornerback Christian Gonzalez will be out there when the Pats host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

Gonzalez hasn't practiced since he suffered a hamstring injury in New England's first padded session of training camp. The Patriots have the weekend off and will be back on the practice field Monday, but it's unclear if Gonzalez will be joining his teammates when Week 1 officially arrives.

In his 32-team preview on Friday, The Athletic's Jeff Howe painted a murky and ominous picture for Gonzalez's injury, which sounds like it will linger into the 2025 season. Howe wrote that Gonzalez's injury is a "tricky one" which has made it "tough to pin down a timetable on his return."

The Gonzo update ruins an otherwise sunny blurb on the Patriots, where Howe highlights the organization's optimism over Drake Maye taking the next step, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson providing an instant impact, and Kayshon Boutte continuing his rise in the receiving corps in 2025. But Gonzalez's slow recovery from his hamstring injury is putting a damper on preseason predictions for the New England defense.

While a lot of questions about the Patriots' offense remains, the defense is seen as as a potential Top 10 unit in the NFL (with some going as far a Top 5 in the league) that will possess a strong pass rush and smothering coverage in the secondary. But without Gonzalez, those high expectations take a pretty big hit.

The Raiders don't have a strong receiving corps, but it's never good when a team doesn't have it's No. 1, near-shutdown corner. And the Patriots have a Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, so the defense will definitely need Gonzalez to match up with either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.

But with his injury still lingering, Gonzaelz's status for the first weeks of the season are now in doubt. A Monday return from the 23-year-old would open the door for him potentially playing in Week 1, but it doesn't sound too realistic at the moment.

Who is Patriots top corner without Christian Gonzalez?

Losing Gonzalez for any games would be a huge blow to the Patriots. While Maye remains the most important player on the roster, Gonzalez is a close No. 2. He's arguably the team's best player in terms of talent, as his Second-Team All-Pro honors from last season show.

It makes sense the Patriots are taking it cautious with their star defensive back, but it's going to put a real test (and strain) on the team's depth. Veteran Carlton Davis III was brought in to be the team's No. 2 corner and give the Patriots a formidable one-two punch at the position, but that may have to wait a few weeks.

If Gonzalez is sidelined for Week 1, Alex Austin projects to be the team's top outside corner opposite Davis. Second-year corner D.J. James could also get some run in the top spot after his strong summer with the Patriots.