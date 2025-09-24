Christian Gonzalez sounds ready to return for Patriots, was upset he didn't play Week 3

Patriots need to fix the little things in Week 4 vs. Panthers | Burton Ernie Talk Football with Faur

Patriots need to fix the little things in Week 4 vs. Panthers | Burton Ernie Talk Football with Faur

Christian Gonzalez is on track to make his return to the New England Patriots on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, based on what the All Pro corner and head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday.

Gonzalez wanted to play last weekend against the Steelers, but Vrabel felt he needed another week before returning from his lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury. The star corner will have a ramp-up period this week at practice and as long as there are no setbacks leading up to Sunday, Gonzalez will be back out there with the New England defense.

"That's the plan," Vrabel said Wednesday. "Excited about his efforts and willingness to get back and work hard and practice last week."

Gonzalez said Wednesday he believes he could have played in last Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. But Vrabel disagreed, and had the All Pro corner sit out another week with his lingering hamstring injury.

"I made a decision at the end of the week that he needed a little bit more time," explained Vrabel. "That's what happens when you start to return to play. You practice, you work hard and then you see how you respond. Then you make a decision if that player is ready for a football game. We felt like he probably needed a little bit more time. Hopefully he'll be ready to go. Excited to see him and everyone practice today."

Gonzalez returned to the practice field last Wednesday for the first time since July 28, when he was injured during New England's first padded practice of training camp. He was initially listed as questionable on last Friday's injury report, but was ruled out of Sunday's game on Saturday afternoon.

"I was upset, but sometimes you have to look at yourself and make sure you're all the way ready," Gonzalez said of the decision not to play him in Week 3. "Hamstrings are a tough injury. It's a tough spot, so that's what it is.

"It came down to Vrabes. We talked about it and went with it," added Gonzalez.

Though he was frustrated at the time, Gonzalez understands the team's approach.

"I grew up with all sisters, so I kind of have a lot of patience already," he joked.

Gonzalez wouldn't say if he's definitely playing on Sunday, but his reaction to the question tells us all we need to know.

"I'm excited," he said with a smile.

Christian Gonzalez pushes back against narrative he doesn't want to play

Gonzalez's return will certainly help a New England pass defense that has allowed an average of 296.3 yards through the air over the first three weeks, which ranks 29th in the NFL. The Patriots had to rely on Alex Austin to fill in for Gonzalez alongside Carlton Davis to start the season, which really went sour in Week 3. Austin was benched during the loss after he was hit with a pair of costly penalties, and was replaced by Charles Woods.

Gonzalez would have loved to have helped the New England defense last week, but the team held him out. On Wednesday, he took umbrage to the notion he doesn't want to play football.

"I never don't want to play. That narrative that is out there, and I don't know where people get it from. All I want to do is play football," he said. "We talked about it, came to a decision, and that's how it is.

"It's from a lot of people who have never stepped foot on a football field," Gonzalez said of the criticism.

Based on what Gonzalez and Vrabel had to say Wednesday, it sounds like the All Pro corner will be back to stepping on the football field Sunday afternoon against the Panthers.