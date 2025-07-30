Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez not expected to practice the rest of the week

The Patriots got some good news on the Christian Gonzalez front, as the cornerback's hamstring injury isn't considered anything serious. But we won't be seeing the All-Pro back at practice anytime soon, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Gonzalez was hurt Monday during the team's first padded practice of training camp. While Vrabel didn't offer much of an update on Wednesday, he said his star corner won't be out there with his teammates for at least the rest of the week.

"I know he's working extremely hard to get back. We'll focus on what he can do as opposed to what he can't," Vrabel said Wednesday ahead of the team's seventh practice of training camp. "But I wouldn't expect to see him here this week."

The Patriots will practice again Thursday morning and then Friday night inside Gillette Stadium before they get the weekend off. They'll practice three times next week, including a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, ahead of their preseason opener at Gillette Stadium next Friday night.

Carlton Davis was also absent from Wednesday's practice, which left Alex Austin and D.J. James to take first-team reps during 11 vs. 11s. Austin broke up a Drake Maye pass to rookie Kyle Williams early in the session.

James has been climbing up the cornerback depth chart this summer, and earned some praise from Vrabel ahead of Wednesday's practice.

"D.J. is one of those players that's improved from the end of the spring until now, and he's taken advantage of some players that aren't there," noted Vrabel. "So then he moves up a group or whatever that may be, and therefore he's taking advantage of his opportunities, and he'll continue to earn more opportunities. But D.J. is an improved player through the short time that we've been here."

Patriots missing from Wednesday's practice

New England's absences hit double digits on Wednesday, with Gonzalez, Davis, Garrett Bradbury, Yasir Durant, Joshua Farmer, Harold Landry, Jahlani Tavai, Trayveon Williams, and Demeer Blankumsee all missing from the session. Mack Hollins and Vederian Lowe were also out as they remain on PUP.

Bradbury appeared to suffer a leg injury during Tuesday's practice, and to make matters worse, guard Sidy Sow left with trainers early Wednesday. Veteran guard Morgan Moses did practice, after he left Tuesday's session early.

Vrabel said Wednesday was a planned day off for veteran linebacker Harold Landry. He also said the team has a plan for Davis, who has missed more practices than he has participated in this summer.

"I think it's just making sure that he's ready to go. It's a long season, veteran player," he said. "Really just trying to put this thing all together and make sure that everybody that needs to get to work for evaluation purposes, a lot of different reasons. Sometimes it is health related, but also, I feel like Harold won't be out there or Morgan may come out for individual or some players may come out for team. Try to just give everybody what they need for the season."