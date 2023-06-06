Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez played with defensive starters at Tuesday's OTA session

FOXBORO -- Christian Gonzalez is off and running for the New England Patriots. The rookie corner was thrown right into the mix at Tuesday's OTA session in Foxboro, lining up with New England's defensive starters.

Gonzalez did not partake in last week's media-friendly OTA session in Foxboro, robbing Patriots fans their first glimpse of the exciting rookie. But Gonzalez was on the practice field Tuesday as the Patriots continued their offseason program, and his spot on Tuesday has many believing that he'll be a Week 1 starter on the New England defense.

While it's only one practice, Gonzalez's athleticism was on full display during the OTA. The collection of reporters on hand in Foxboro took note.

First time we saw Christian Gonzalez in action today. Main takeaway: He looks like a plug-and-play starter. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2023

Christian Gonzalez was present at practice and looks like he’ll hit the ground running this season — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 6, 2023

First snap of 11v11s we saw Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones out wide with Jalen Mills in the slot.



That’s a sign that the Patriots view Gonzalez as an immediate starter. We saw this with Cole Strange last year but this is very impressive considering the Patriots CB depth — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 6, 2023

#Patriots rookie CB Christian Gonzalez spent some time working against Mac Jones and company. Gonzalez cycled with Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) June 6, 2023

Obviously just one practice, and against depth receivers, but good showing for Christian Gonzalez. Certainly looks the part in terms of size/athleticism — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) June 6, 2023

A look at rookie Christian Gonzalez out at #Patriots OTAs today 👀#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/TlDnfwNVXi — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) June 6, 2023

Gonzalez, whom New England drafted 17th overall in April, lined up with Jonathan Jones as the team's outside corners on Tuesday, with Jalen Mills getting some run in the slot. Even his teammates took note of the 20-year-old's athleticism.

"Athletic. Very athletic," safety Kyle Dugger said of one of his newest teammates. "It's pretty effortless just the way he does everything."

"He's a smart kid, he's got good skill. He's learning out there every day like they all are," head coach Bill Belichick said of Gonzalez and New England's other rookies.

Belichick added that there isn't much of an evaluation on Gonzalez yet, considering the team is in its implementation and teaching phase of the offseason program. He won't be able to really evaluate Gonzalez and other rookies until the pads come on and everyone starts to hit each other in training camp.

But expect the hype train to keep chugging along the more we see Gonzalez on the field leading up to his rookie season.