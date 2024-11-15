Christian Barmore could potentially return to Patriots' defense this weekend vs. Rams

FOXBORO -- Christian Barmore just returned to practice for the New England Patriots on Thursday. But head coach Jerod Mayo said Friday that there's a chance Barmore could play this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barmore hadn't practice since late July after he was diagnosed with blood clots. But it sounds like his return could come much sooner than many anticipated after he was limited in practice on Thursday.

Could Christian Barmore play for Patriots in Week 11?

After missing training camp, the preseason, and the first 10 weeks of the regular season, the Patriots plan to ease Barmore back whenever he does return to game action. That means the fourth-year defensive tackle will have a limited role when he does start to play again.

Could that limited role come Sunday when the Patriots host the Rams at Gillette Stadium?

"There's a chance," Mayo said Friday morning. "We have a meeting with doctors after practice today. Seriously, there is a chance. We have medical meetings every day so we'll see how it goes."

That could obviously change after meeting with doctors and depending on how Barmore handles Friday's practice. Mayo said the Patriots are keeping an open mind with one of their best players on defense.

"The expectation is there is no expectation. When he's ready to go he'll play," Mayo said of Barmore. "He's excited and has wanted to be back on the field for a long time. Credit to the medical staff for handling the situation like they have with Barmore."

Who is Christian Barmore?

The Patriots drafted Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and he quickly became an important part of the New England defense. He has 133 total tackles for his career, to go along with 12.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss over his three seasons.

Barmore had a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2023, and was rewarded with a massive four-year extension with the Patriots last April.

"Just seeing Barmore out there, it was a great sight to see," Mayo said of Barmore's return to the practice field.

"It's good to have that positive energy out there," Mayo added. "The expectation is to go out and make plays. We know what kind of disruptor he can be."

