Patriots' Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore questionable for Week 11 vs. Rams

FOXBORO -- Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise didn't practice at all this week, but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore also carries that designation for Sunday's game, after he returned to practice this week.

Wise missed all three practice sessions in Foxboro with a foot injury that he suffered at the end of New England's Week 10 win over the Chicago Bears. He's got a 50-50 chance at suiting up on Sunday, though it's unlikely after he missed an entire week of practice.

The New England defensive line may also be without Jaquelin Roy, who was also a DNP for all three days of practice due to a neck injury. But the Patriots may get Barmore back into the mix, after he practiced on Thursday for the first time since being diagnosed with blood clots over the summer.

10 Patriots listed as questionable for Week 11

Here's New England's full injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams:

CB Alex Austin, Ankle

DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related - Other

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

DT Daniel Ekuele, Abdomen

LB Christian Elliss, Abdomen

T Vederian Lowe, Shoulder

S Marte Mapu, Neck

DT Jaquelin Roy, Neck

LB Sione Takitaki, Knee

DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Foot

Austin was a full participant in Friday's practice, while Barmore, Roy, and Wise were the only three players to not practice. Everyone else on the injury report was limited on Friday.

That includes safety Kyle Dugger, who could be set for a return Sunday after missing the last three games (and four games overall) with an ankle injury he suffered Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. His return would provide a nice boost to the New England secondary.

Christian Barmore's potential return

The Patriots got Barmore back at practice this week after he missed most of training camp and the first 10 weeks of the season after being diagnosed with blood clots in late July. He was limited in practice on Thursday, which started the 21-day window for the Patriots to activate him off the non-football illness list.

Barmore did not practice on Friday, but it was a maintenance-related absence instead of an injury-related one. He is listed as questionable, after head coach Jerod Mayo said Friday morning that there's a chance he could play in a very limited capacity on Sunday.

Barmore's return -- even for just a few situational snaps -- would provide a huge boost for the New England defensive front against the 4-5 Rams.

We'll get you ready for Sunday's Patriots-Rams clash Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV and streaming online at CBSBoston.com! After the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!