New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore treated for blood clots

BOSTON - New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is recovering after being diagnosed with blood clots this weekend.

The team released a statement Sunday evening saying Barmore was tested, evaluated and treated by doctors at Mass General Brigham. There is no timetable for his return.

On X, Barmore's agent Nicole Lynn thanked Patriots trainer Jim Whalen for his "absolute diligence and care."

"Today could have looked a lot different without Jim's persistent and expertise," said Whalen on Sunday.

Barmore turned 25 on July 28 and is in his fourth season with the Patriots. In April the Patriots signed him to a four-year, $84 million contract extension, which makes him one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the NFL.