Child seriously injured in Acton hit-and-run crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ACTON - A 13-year-old was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Acton Wednesday night.

Police said the child was crossing Great Road in a crosswalk when they were hit at about 6:15 p.m.

The victim was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.

Police are looking for a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, that fled the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.  

First published on November 2, 2022 / 9:51 PM

