Child seriously injured in Acton hit-and-run crash
ACTON - A 13-year-old was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Acton Wednesday night.
Police said the child was crossing Great Road in a crosswalk when they were hit at about 6:15 p.m.
The victim was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.
Police are looking for a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, that fled the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
