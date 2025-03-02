Video shows frantic crowd running from Chick-fil-A after deadly shooting in Boston

BOSTON - Newly released surveillance video shows customers and staff of a Chick-fil-A running out of the fast food restaurant in a panic after police said an off-duty officer shot and killed a man who was chasing two people with a knife. Now a lawmaker is calling for a larger police presence in the area.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street. Witnesses told police the man armed with a knife chased two people inside and was trying to stab them. Police said the off-duty officer told the man to drop the knife and when he didn't comply, the off-duty officer shot him. He later died at a nearby hospital.

"Terrified" diners and staff

"Last night, an 'off duty' member of the Boston Police recognized a threat, activated himself and took decisive action to end that threat, likely saving countless lives in the process," the union said. "It is a testament to the commitment your officers have to their beloved City and a reminder that they are never truly 'off duty.' We are thankful that the officer and countless innocent civilians are physically safe," said the Boston Police Detectives Union in a statement.

Chick-fil-A is traditionally closed on Sundays but customers who were inside when the shots rang out on Saturday were able to return to claim their belongings left behind.

"So many people left their stuff, left our coats, our shopping bags, everything that was in there. But then at that moment, we didn't know what was going on," said one person who returned. "It was a really scary moment because, like, I started crying, other people were crying too. The staff were very supportive but then they were terrified too."

"Some girl screamed and then you heard four gunshots," she continued.

Councilor Flynn calls for more police

Boston residents said the shooting sheds more light on someone of the criminal activity taking place in busy business areas throughout the city.

"It's sad and I feel bad for everyone involved, it's just a horrible, horrible thing that happened," said Boston resident Matthew Vanwinkle.

Doug McDonald has lived in the area for 59 years and said he wasn't surprised about the shooting.

"It's much less safe than it was three years ago, two years ago. Dangerous just walking down the street," said McDonald. "It's dirtier, it's more congested. It's sad, the Back Bay was gorgeous. Now it's kind of like a dump."

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said police, community and businesses need to work closer together to help alleviate some of the crime.

"I agree that public safety issues are significant in and around that area, including quality of life issues. I don't think we have enough police officers in Boston," said Flynn. "In fact, this time compared to last year, we're down 130 officers. I also think the court system plays a critical role as well, ensuring we can't give a pass any longer to people that if arrested and convicted, for serious offenses, must do prison sentences."

Vanwinkle said he's also seen a lot of criminal activity in the Boylston Street area.

"I feel safe but I think on the other side, a lot of women don't feel safe," said Vanwinkle.