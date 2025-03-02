Off-duty Boston police officer saved lives during deadly shooting inside Chick-fil-A, union says

The Boston Police Detectives Union praised the actions of an off-duty officer who authorities say shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Boylston Street on Saturday.

The Boston Police Detectives Union issued a statement about the officer's actions on Sunday.

"Last night, an 'off duty' member of the Boston Police recognized a threat, activated himself and took decisive action to end that threat, likely saving countless lives in the process," the union said. "It is a testament to the commitment your officers have to their beloved City and a reminder that they are never truly 'off duty.' We are thankful that the officer and countless innocent civilians are physically safe."

Boston Chick-fil-A shooting

The violent incident unfolded Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police two people were chased into the Chick-fil-A by a knife-wielding man who trying to stab them. The off-duty Boston police officer attempted to get the man to drop the knife, but investigators say the suspect did not comply and was shot. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The name of the person killed in the incident has not been released. The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not hurt.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the incident may have started somewhere other than Chick-fil-A. Witnesses or anyone with video are asked to call (617) 343-4470.