Man shot, person injured at popular Chick-Fil-A on Boylston Street in Boston

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside the Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street in Boston.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person was found with minor injuries outside the restaurant.

Boylston Street between Dartmouth Street and Claredon Street is closed while police investigate. Homicide detectives are on the scene. There is no more information available.