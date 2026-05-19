Chelmsford votes to place injured firefighter Nick Spinale on paid leave to preserve job

The Chelmsford Board of Selectmen voted Monday night to place injured firefighter Nick Spinale on administrative leave. The move will allow Spinale to keep his job while he recovers from injuries he suffered during a 40-foot fall while working at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

Spinale nearly died during the fall on April 7 at the academy in Stow.

In the weeks that followed, there was a dispute over who was responsible for covering Spinale's pay and benefits during his recovery.

Because Spinale was working part-time for the state the day he fell and was not on duty with the Chelmsford Fire Department, the town did not place him on injury leave.

Last week, Gov. Maura Healey announced that she had filed legislation to ensure that Spinale will receive full pay and benefits while recovering. That bill has not yet made its way through the House and Senate, so Chelmsford selectmen took action on Monday.

Chelmsford Firefighters IAFF Local 1839 president Rob Albon thanked selectmen for their Monday vote placing Spinale on leave, saying the decision "ensures Nick can focus on his recovery while we advocate for the passage of the Governor's bill."

Albon said the union is optimistic Spinale's experience will pay the way for "more thoughtful an cooperative discussions in the future."

"Nick's life-altering injury has received significant attention over the past month, creating a sense of uncertainty," Albon said. "Nevertheless, a path forward has been established through the Governor's bill. The Chelmsford Select Board, through their action at their May 18th meeting, have taken the initiative to support one of their own during the legislative process, and we are thankful for their actions."

Following Healey's announcement, Spinale provided WBZ-TV with an update on his condition. He said he doesn't remember the fall or the next several weeks.

He suffered a brain injury, fractured rib, two broken bones in his face, and damaged tendons in each of his wrists.

"I have my work cut out for me ahead, but I am looking forward to the challenge and getting back and I will be good," Spinale said.