Supporters of injured Chelmsford firefighter rally for his benefits: "Stand up and cover your guy"

Family, friends, and supporters of injured firefighter Nick Spinale gathered at the Chelmsford, Massachusetts town offices Monday night, hoping town leaders would address his recovery. They left disappointed when the Select Board did not take up the issue or discuss ways to help.

"Stand up and cover your guy, he was hurt training future firefighters," said Eleanor Spinale, Nick's mother. "Without the academy, there aren't going to be any future firefighters."

Spinale is calling on both the town and the state to step in to fund her son's medical leave, after was seriously injured earlier this month when he fell 40 feet from a building while working as an instructor at the state Firefighter Academy in Stow.

"We're hoping that the state and the town step up and do the right thing," she said.

Nick took his first steps on his own last week, and according to his mother, "He's doing good. He's really determined and wants to get back to the fire department as soon as possible."

Chelmsford Firefighter Nick Spinale was injured in a fall while working as an instructor at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. CBS Boston

Rob Albon, president of Chelmsford Firefighters IAFF Local 1839 added, "A lot of the doctors are kind of calling him a walking miracle." Still, he says Nick faces a long road to recovery.

"What we'd like to happen is for Nick to be taken care of, first and foremost," Albon said.

Because Spinale was working as a part-time state instructor, and not on duty with the Chelmsford Fire Department, the day he was injured, it remains unclear who is responsible for covering his pay and benefits during recovery.

"It's a game of hot potato, and everyone is pointing the finger to make the first move," Albon said. "The issue we have now is that he's running out of sick time."

The union has submitted a proposal to the Select Board, asking the town to help bridge the gap.

"Meeting the town halfway, where they would cover him for six months and the local offered to donate their own sick time," said Rich MacKinnon, president of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

The Select Board has not responded WBZ's request for comment.

According to union leaders, the issue will be discussed at the next Select Board meeting on May 18. By then, Spinale is expected to have just one week of paid sick time remaining.