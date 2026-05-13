Governor files bill to cover pay, benefits for Chelmsford firefighter hurt in fall at Massachusetts Fire Academy

Governor Maura Healey said Wednesday that she has filed legislation to ensure that Chelmsford firefighter Nick Spinale will receive full pay and benefits while recovering from injuries he suffered during a 40-foot fall at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

Spinale was nearly killed during the fall on April 7 at the academy in Stow. He suffered significant internal and external injuries, and had to learn to walk again at Spaulding Rehabilitation in Charlestown before being released.

Because Spinale was working as a part-time instructor for the state, and not on duty for Chelmsford Fire Department at the time of the fall, the town did not place him on injury leave. He had to use accrued paid sick time, while Chelmsford firefighters swapped shifts to make sure his job would be there when he is ready to return.

But on Wednesday, Healey announced that her legislation would ensure that he receives full pay and benefits, and also maintains his full-time position in Chelmsford while he recovers.

"Nicholas Spinale is a hero. Firefighters run into danger every day to keep people safe, and Nick went even further to lend his expertise to train the next generation of firefighters," Healey said in a statement. "He suffered from a tragic, life-altering accident while doing this important work, and the last thing he needs is to worry about whether he will continue to be able to support himself and his family. This legislation will ensure that he receives the full pay and benefits that he deserves so that he can rightfully focus on his recovery."

In a statement, the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts urged the House and Senate to fast-track the legislation and get it to Healey's desk so she can sign it.

Chelmsford Firefighters IAFF Local 1839 thanked the governor for drafting the legislation.

"This bill demonstrates that through collaborative efforts and challenging discussions, significant and equitable decisions can produce positive impacts for first responders throughout Massachusetts," the union said.