Rent is getting cheaper in these Boston-area cities and towns, report shows

There's some good news for apartment-hunters in Massachusetts: Rent is getting cheaper in some Boston-area locations, according to a new report.

The Boston Metro Report from rental website Zumper shows where the cost of rent has gone up or down in the past year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts is $2,200.

Where rent went down

Quincy saw the largest decline from the previous year, with rent going down 6.8%. The median price for a one-bedroom in Quincy is a little more than the rest of the state at $2,330 a month.

Rent was down 6.4% in Lowell, and dropped 6.2% in Somerville, though costs there are higher than most communities at $2,580 a month for a one-bedroom.

Other cities and towns that saw rents for a one-bedroom go down a few percentage points include Boston, Newton, Melrose, Worcester and Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester, ($1,700 a month), Brockton, ($1,740) Worcester ($1,760) and Lowell ($1,760) had the lowest overall rents in the region.

Here's where rent is going up or down around Boston. CBS Boston

Where rent went up

On the flip side, Portsmouth, New Hampshire had the biggest rent increase, with rents going up 18.5% to a median price of $2,500 a month. Medford saw rent rise 8.8% to $2,720 a month, and Brockton rent went up 5.5%

The most expensive place to rent in the area is in Brookline at $3,040 a month for a one-bedroom, followed by Cambridge at $2,990 and the city of Boston at $2,880.

Massachusetts voters are poised to weigh in on rent control on the 2026 ballot. Supporters say it will help fix the state's housing crisis and keep people from leaving, while opponents argue it would make things worse.