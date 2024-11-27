Employee pinned, patron hurt when car plows into Cape Cod restaurant

CHATHAM – A driver plowed into a Cape Cod restaurant Wednesday morning. Two people were hurt in the crash, including a restaurant employee who was pinned by the vehicle.

Car crashes into Chatham restaurant

It happened just after 9 a.m. at Larry's P.X. Restaurant on Main Street in Chatham.

A Subaru Forester being driven by a 71-year-old woman crashed several feet into the restaurant, Chatham police said.

The impact left a gaping hole in the front of the restaurant.

Restaurant worker pinned following crash

One restaurant employee suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, but police said the employee is expected to survive.

Firefighters had to use specialized tools to free the restaurant worker and get them to a waiting ambulance.

The restaurant patron who was hurt in the crash was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment. They are also expected to be OK.

The driver in the crash was uninjured.

A car slammed into Larry's P.X. Restaurant in Chatham. CBS Boston

Cause of crash not known

Following the crash, the Technical Rescue Team shored up the building and made sure all utilities were safe. The owners of the property were then allowed back in the building.

Neighboring businesses in the Shop Ahoy Plaza that were not damaged will remain open.

The Chatham Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. It is not clear if the driver will face charges.

Chatham is located on Cape Cod, about 85 miles from Boston.

No further information on the crash is currently available.