Two drivers killed in wrong-way Charlton crash on Route 20

CHARLTON - A three-car crash on Route 20 in Charlton left two people dead Wednesday morning and appears to have involved a wrong-way driver, State Police said.

The crash involving a boat trailer happened shortly before noon at Carroll Hill Road.

The crash on Route 20 in Charlton. CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that Susan Celauro, 63, from East Norwich, N.Y. was driving a Subaru the wrong way on Route 20 East when she slammed into a Honda Fit and a tractor-trailer that was hauling a large boat.

Impact from the crash caused the Honda to be pulled under the trailer. As a result, police said the tractor-trailer dragged the Honda for a short distance.

Celauro was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center but did not survive.

The Honda driver, 35-year-old Alexander Owanisian of Southbridge, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

State police said the crash remains under investigation. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 2:58 PM

