Two drivers killed in wrong-way Charlton crash on Route 20
CHARLTON - A three-car crash on Route 20 in Charlton left two people dead Wednesday morning and appears to have involved a wrong-way driver, State Police said.
The crash involving a boat trailer happened shortly before noon at Carroll Hill Road.
Massachusetts State Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that Susan Celauro, 63, from East Norwich, N.Y. was driving a Subaru the wrong way on Route 20 East when she slammed into a Honda Fit and a tractor-trailer that was hauling a large boat.
Impact from the crash caused the Honda to be pulled under the trailer. As a result, police said the tractor-trailer dragged the Honda for a short distance.
Celauro was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center but did not survive.
The Honda driver, 35-year-old Alexander Owanisian of Southbridge, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.
State police said the crash remains under investigation.
