Charlie McAvoy reportedly in Boston hospital, days before Team USA plays Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off final

Charlie McAvoy is reportedly in the hospital in Boston, just days before Team USA plays Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

According to the Boston Globe, the Bruins defenseman was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital Monday night as Team USA lost to Sweden at TD Garden. It's not clear yet why he's there.

McAvoy was scratched from the lineup in Monday's game with what Team USA coach Mike Sullivan said was an "upper-body injury."

Charlie McAvoy in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Team USA is struggling with injuries heading into in the championship game at the Garden Thursday night.

Forward Brady Tkachuk left in the second period of Monday's game with what Sullivan described as a "lower-body injury." Center Auston Matthews didn't play against Sweden.

"Charlie obviously is, right now he's out with an upper-body injury. The same, Austin, was more banged up, or nicked up I should say. We'll probably have more information [Tuesday] with those guys," Sullivan told reporters Monday night.

Sullivan said the team has not made any moves yet to bring in emergency replacements Thursday if McAvoy, Matthews or Tkachuk are not ready to go.

"We're hopeful we're going to get some of these guys back. I would anticipate we would. We'll have to wait and see how things play out here over the next day or so. Obviously, there will be contingency planning in the event that we need people," Sullivan said.

Team USA beat Canada in Montreal Saturday, 3-to-1.

"It will be an incredible atmosphere," Sullivan said of Thursday night's rematch at the Garden. "This is a great hockey city. It's a great hockey town and there will be a lot of energy around this game. We're certainly looking forward to it."