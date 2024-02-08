Celtics acquire Jaden Spring from 76ers ahead of NBA trade deadline

BOSTON -- Brad Stevens and the Celtics swung one final trade before the bell tolled on the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

On Thursday, the Celtics acquired Jaden Springer from Philadelphia in exchange for a second-round pick. The C's also sent Dalano Banton to Portland in exchange for a "heavily-protected" second-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 21-year-old Springer is in his third NBA season, after he was drafted 28th overall in 2021. He's played in 32 games this season, with all but one of those appearances coming off the bench, averaging 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his 11.8 minutes per game. A 6-foot-4 guard, Springer is making just over $2.2 million this season and is signed through the 2024-25 season.

Banton got in 24 games for Boston this season, including one start, averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.

The moves come a day after the C's acquired Xavier Tillman from the Grizzlies, a deal that also saw the Celtics trade away Lamar Stevens and a pair of future second-round picks.