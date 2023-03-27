Cause of Scituate fire that destroyed 5 homes still under investigation

SCITUATE — The cause of a fire that damaged multiple homes in Scituate over the weekend is still under investigation, officials announced Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out on Minot Beach at a residence on Glades Road Friday night at around 8 p.m. and blazed into the early hours of Saturday morning, destroying five homes and damaging three.

Deputy Fire Chief Mark Donovan said the department received multiple calls reporting the blaze. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had taken over one home and extended to a home on its left and right sides.

"Some of these homes are only separated by three or four feet in some locations and one was even connected by a deck," said Donovan.

Crews, comprised of firefighters from Scituate and 12 surrounding communities, faced several obstacles while extinguishing the blaze as winds ignited two small fires and a roll-off dumpster.

"Everyone did a tremendous job," he said. "It was a lot of hard work. It was a long, long duration. We had light rain towards the end of the night and as the wind came off the east that can take its toll on as well."

Of the homes impacted by the fire, Deputy Chief Donovan said the three homes reported as damaged have been assessed and will be livable once repaired.

"Most of them were just exterior damage mainly from the radiant heat," he said.

Donovan said the exact number of people displaced by the fire is unknown, but he estimated six to 10 people were impacted by the fire. The Red Cross, FEMA, and Scituate Community Christmas, a local non-profit, are working to provide aid to families affected.

Murphy also said that power was restored to most homes unaffected by the fire around 3:30 am on Saturday. The homes impacted by the fire are still without power. Gas has also been restored in the area.