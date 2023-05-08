Catholic high school closings leave some students bouncing around with no place to go

CAMBRIDGE -- Students are getting stuck in the Catholic school carousel after a series of closures has some students bouncing around with no place to go next year.

Cambridge Matignon is the latest Catholic school to shutter its doors. They join the likes of St. Joseph's Prep and Mount Alvernia. Some students were planning to go to Matignon after St. Joseph's announced it will close at the end of the year. Those students are once again on the school hunt.

Patty Hoey's son is one of those students.

"You have all these kids at St. Joe's who went through this process once, and now you are making them go through it again," questioned Hoey, "It must have been in the process. It must have been in the works already, so how did you accept kids coming into a closed school?"

We asked Hoey if Matignon gave her family any indication that they may be closing in the future.

"None whatsoever," Hoey answered, "They said they were re-doing the football field, had a grant, re-doing the field."

Parents like Hoey are now left scrambling. She says the windows for applications to other Catholic schools closed months ago. She fears any remaining spots at these schools will quickly be filled.

"He did get into Arlington Catholic, so he does have a spot thankfully, but now with Matignon closing, we are so close to Arlington? Are a lot of these kids going to fill up these seats?" questioned Hoey.

Cambridge Matignon held a school fair on Friday, so students could try to discover a new place to go.

"My other daughter got into Ursuline, Fontbonne, and Mount Alvernia, which is now closing," said Hoey, before nervously laughing, "She decided she is going to Fontbonne next year, so hopefully they aren't closing."